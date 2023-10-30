Around the House NW
WATCH: People gather in Seaside for annual Giant Pumpkin Drop

Hundreds flocked to Seaside for the Annual Giant Pumpkin Drop on Sunday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds flocked to Seaside for the annual Giant Pumpkin Drop on Sunday.

People watched the two-ton pumpkin fall from the sky into an inflatable pool.

SEE ALSO: Beaverton home brings zombie carnival to life

The pumpkin was grown by Jim Sherwood, who won the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta weigh-off in Tualatin last weekend.

FOX 12 NOW highlighted the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta in a recent segment:

Growing giant pumpkins into boats for Pumpkin Regatta 🎃

