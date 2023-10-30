Wheeler: Portland will start ramping up camping ban enforcement next month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland city officials unveiled a new public safety program on Monday to coincide with the winter holidays. It includes an increased walking patrol in the downtown area and the enforcement of the city’s ban on unregistered camping beginning on November 13.

At a news conference to announce the downtown area enhancements, interim police chief Bob Day was joined by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The mayor declared that Portland Police will have the authority to carry out the city’s unlawful camping prohibition starting in two weeks.

Before an arrest can take place, he added, a person must receive two written citations. Additionally, any enforcement action will collaborate with the Street Services Coordination Team to help them get the services they need.

Chief Day also announced that Portland Police will be more visible in the downtown area as they will be doing a walking patrol, with at least two teams going out each day.

Day stated that it would begin before the holidays and continue through the New Year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

