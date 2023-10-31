1 dead after house fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a house fire in north Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Schofield Street. It was reported that people living in the home were trying to go back to get to pets inside.

Crews arrived to the home and found smoke coming from second-story windows. PF&R said crews initially found a small amount of fire activity but the flames quickly increased.

Crews entered the home and found “heavy clutter” throughout, which slowed the progress of firefighters, according to PF&R.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

One person was found inside the home and brought out by firefighters. Sadly, PF&R says that person did not survive. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

