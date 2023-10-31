Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

1 dead after house fire in N. Portland

Investigators on scene of deadly house fire
Investigators on scene of deadly house fire(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a house fire in north Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Schofield Street. It was reported that people living in the home were trying to go back to get to pets inside.

Crews arrived to the home and found smoke coming from second-story windows. PF&R said crews initially found a small amount of fire activity but the flames quickly increased.

Crews entered the home and found “heavy clutter” throughout, which slowed the progress of firefighters, according to PF&R.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

One person was found inside the home and brought out by firefighters. Sadly, PF&R says that person did not survive. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shani Louk pictured pictured here in Mexico was killed by Hamas terrorists.
23-year-old German-Israeli woman who grew up in Portland, held hostage by Hamas; confirmed dead
Officers investigate explosion near OSU
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus
File: Pikeminnow
Oregon fisherman earns over $100K after removing unwanted species found in state’s rivers
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5

Latest News

Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced Monday that he won’t be running for...
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he won’t run for reelection next year
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled a new court design for the NBA's first-ever in-season...
NBA unveils Trail Blazers court design for first ever in-season tournament
Rep. Earl Blumenauer proposed the Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions, or SPACE, Tax...
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he won’t run for reelection next year
An explosion on the Oregon State University (OSU) campus has left at least one person seriously...
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus