1 hurt in Salem shooting; Hwy 22 closed near Detroit as authorities search for suspect

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Salem Tuesday morning.

Salem police say officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Vista Avenue Southeast at about 10:30 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Due to the investigation, Morningside Elementary School was placed on lockdown. The school sent a letter to families, saying, in part:

“Today at approximately 10:45 a.m., we were alerted by our District Safety and Risk Management Team and Law Enforcement that they were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near our school. Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately placed our school on a lockdown while law enforcement conducted their investigation. The lockdown has since been lifted and was lifted at approximately 12:24 p.m.”

At about 11:50 a.m., the Santiam Canyon School District posted on Facebook that there were reports of a police chase near Mill City, and Salem police confirmed activity in the Santiam Canyon involves the suspect in the shooting.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the area. Highway 22 is closed between milepost 42-50, near Detroit, due to the police activity. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Highway 22E is closed at MP 47, which is in the Tumble Creek area, until further notice due to police activity. This closure is affecting both directions of Highway 22. We are encouraging motorists to find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ngjWZf5qrK — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) October 31, 2023

No other details have been released at this time.

