2 men arrested in Cascade Locks child luring sting
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested in a child luring sting led by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
On October 21, the HRCSO detectives conducted a luring sting with help from several other agencies, including Homeland Security.
Two men were arrested during the sting.
Abel Cornejo-Reyes, 26, from Hillsboro was arrested for several charges including:
- Luring a Minor
- Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor (1st Degree)
- probation violations
Joseph Migliaccio, 58, of Hood River was arrested on these charges:
- Luring a Minor
- Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor (1st Degree)
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.