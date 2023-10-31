2 men arrested in Cascade Locks child luring sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested in a child luring sting led by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 21, the HRCSO detectives conducted a luring sting with help from several other agencies, including Homeland Security.

Two men were arrested during the sting.

Abel Cornejo-Reyes, 26, from Hillsboro was arrested for several charges including:

Luring a Minor

Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor (1st Degree)

probation violations

Joseph Migliaccio, 58, of Hood River was arrested on these charges:

Luring a Minor

Online Sexual Corruption of a Minor (1st Degree)

