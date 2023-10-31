2 people trapped for hours, rescued from separate elevators in downtown Portland Wells Fargo

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued from different broken elevator cars in the Wells Fargo Center building in Downtown Portland on Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a person stuck in an elevator. While responders were working with building staff to assess the situation, the elevator service company arrived and the scene was transferred to the elevator technicians.

After an hour of working though all possible options to get the elevator car to work, technicians discovered a second elevator with a person stuck. A call was made to the emergency dispatch center and a high angle rope rescue call was started.

Due to the layout of the building, the broken elevator cars could only be accessed by floors 21 and above. The rescue team established their entry point on floor 21.

The person in the first elevator car was estimated to be around floor three, nearly 180 feet below the rescue entry point.

The person, uninjured, was connected to a rope system and removed from the broken down car. They were taken down to the lobby nearly four and a half hours after the car stopped.

The second person was in a car only 30-40 feet away from the rescue entry point. The rescuer was able to contact the occupant and safely remove them after an estimated five hours in the elevator.

No injuries were reported. It is currently unknown why either of the elevator cars stopped and if these were random or related to each other.

