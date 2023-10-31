Around the House NW
2 teens rescued after trying to camp on Mt. Hood

2 teens rescued after trying to camp on Mt. Hood.
2 teens rescued after trying to camp on Mt. Hood.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Two teens have been rescued after getting stranded on Mt. Hood, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue officials say they learned of the two 16-year-old boys around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, who were stuck near McNeil Point.

CCSO says the teens from Beaverton began their hike Friday morning and had set up a tent in a foot of fresh snow around 6,100′ elevation, on an exposed ridge just above McNeil Point Shelter.

Once midnight hit, winds became so intense the teens fled from their tent for a nearby stone shelter. According to deputies, the teens were lucky enough to have access to cell service and were able to call their parents who subsequently contacted CCSO.

Search and Rescue volunteers were deployed, hiking four miles up Timberline Trail. Volunteers encountered 45 m.p.h. gusts and temperatures in the mid-20s, but safely reached the teens just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

With the help of rescuers, the teens made it safely down the mountain and met family members waiting at the bottom of the trail, according to CCSO.

