Dry Halloween ahead, turning wet overnight

Good morning & happy Halloween! We’re kicking off our Tuesday with some high wispy clouds streaming overhead, but cool & dry conditions at the surface. Much of the metro area will deal with that pesky east wind through this morning before it starts subsiding this afternoon. The windiest conditions will occur on the east side of the metro area & the west end of the Gorge. Aside from that, today is going to be another nice fall day. Temperatures should hit about 60 degrees with mid to upper level clouds streaming through (filtered sunshine). Enjoy today, because it’ll be the last dry day for quite some time.

Showers will begin to spread inland overnight heading into early Wednesday. We’ll deal with multiple waves of showers, followed by a steadier rain toward the end of the day. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s with persistent showers & cloud cover. A few showers will probably develop on Thursday, but it shouldn’t be a particularly wet day.

The next system coming in still poses uncertainty, but has the potential to be a real soaker. Some models are going gangbusters with the rain with a moderate atmospheric river taking aim at the Northwest. Both the Euro & Canadian models (and their ensembles) are depicting multi-inch rainfall totals for the lowlands Friday-Sunday. The GFS (American) isn’t quite as wet. My gut tells me the rain will be pretty steady this weekend, with active weather continuing early next week.

A lot of leaves have been coming down over the past 5 days, so you might consider clearing your storm drains & gutters today. The rainy season is about to ramp up starting tomorrow.

Have a great Halloween!

