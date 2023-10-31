Fairview man arrested for sexually abusing elderly dementia patient

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A caregiver is in custody for the sexual abuse of an elderly dementia patient in Gresham, according to the Gresham police.

30-year-old Brandon James Sposito, of Fairview, was taken into custody in the 25200 block of SE Stark Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday hours after receiving information on the abuse. The arrest follows reports the caregiver was abusing a patient in his care.

Little information is available at this time but the Gresham Police Department says statements and evidence have been collected and Sposito is currently lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719

