Halloween events happening in Portland metro area

Staying safe while trick-or-treating
Staying safe while trick-or-treating
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:07 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There are many events happening throughout the Portland metro area this Halloween!

Bethany Village Centre

Oct 31, 3:30–5:30 PM

15160 NW Laidlaw Rd, Portland, OR

At Bethany Village, we believe in the power of community. That’s why we host a variety of events throughout the year to bring together the greater Bethany neighborhood, as well as visitors

West Slope Community Library

Oct 31, 10 AM–8 PM

3678 SW 78th Ave, Portland, OR

Swing by West Slope on Halloween to do some trick-or-treating, go on a spooky scavenger hunt, and take your photo in front of our Halloween backdrop. Costumes welcome! Sponsored by the Friends of...Read more on WCCLS.Bibliocommons.com.

Halloween Spooktacular Village

Oct 31, 3–6 PM

Canby, OR

Downtown Canby becomes the Spooktacular Village on Halloween! There will be trick or treating at participating businesses from 3 to 6 p.m., Halloween crafts + a book giveaway at the Canby Public...Read more on Explore Wilsonville

Halloween Party, Dance, Games, Costume Contest (Adults)

Oct 31, 6–11 PM

At The Garages Live Music Venue Eatery & Taphouse

17880 SW McEwan Rd, Lake Oswego, OR

Vancouver Mall

Oct 31, 11 AM–8 PM

8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA

HALLOWEEN AT THE MALL

https://pdxparent.com/event-single/vancouver-mall-booville-trunk-or-treat-and-halloween-at-the-mall/2023-10-31/

Trick or Treat at Multnomah Village

Oct 31, 3:30–5:30 PM

97280, Portland, OR

HALLOWEEN 2023 Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Get ready to revel in the Halloween spirit right in the heart of the Village! An event filled with amusement for kids of all ages.

Trick or Treat on Main Street

Oct. 31, 4-6 PM

Oregon City

Trick or Treating

Oct. 31, 5-7 PM

Newport City Hall

