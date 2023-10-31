Jerami Grant scores 22 as Trail Blazers beat Raptors 99-91 for 1st win of season

TORONTO (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 22 points, Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 22 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers won their first game of the season by beating the Toronto Raptors 99-91 on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points, including a driving basket with 25 seconds remaining, and Canadian-born guard Shaedon Sharpe scored 14 points for Portland, which snapped a season-opening, three-game losing streak.

Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson scored 11 points as Portland snapped a two-game losing streak against Toronto.

Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but Toronto lost its third straight.

