Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shani Louk pictured pictured here in Mexico was killed by Hamas terrorists.
23-year-old German-Israeli woman who grew up in Portland, held hostage by Hamas; confirmed dead
Officers investigate explosion near OSU
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus
File: Pikeminnow
Oregon fisherman earns over $100K after removing unwanted species found in state’s rivers
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

KPTV file image
1 hurt in Salem shooting; Hwy 22 closed near Detroit as authorities search for suspect
FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Threats are on the rise. (CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, WSTM, WWBT, NEW YORK GOVERNOR, SENATE...
US sees rise in antisemitic and anti-Muslim attacks
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI director warns about threats to Americans by those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel
Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says