Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Many Portlanders will see a 17% increase in their electricity bill next year

This notice above the light switch is a reminder to the last person to leave the room to turn...
This notice above the light switch is a reminder to the last person to leave the room to turn out the lights.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has given Portland General Electric the go-ahead to raise residential customers’ rates by 17% next year.

The announcement was made by PGE on its website, where the company claims the increases are due to upgrades to their systems “during a time of development and expansion.”

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, customers can expect to start seeing the increased rates reflected on their bill.

The effect of the rate adjustment will vary, depending on how much power a particular customer uses each month.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shani Louk pictured pictured here in Mexico was killed by Hamas terrorists.
23-year-old German-Israeli woman who grew up in Portland, held hostage by Hamas; confirmed dead
Officers investigate explosion near OSU
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus
File: Pikeminnow
Oregon fisherman earns over $100K after removing unwanted species found in state’s rivers
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

Police lights generic
2 men arrested in Cascade Locks child luring sting
File.
Fairview man arrested for sexually abusing elderly dementia patient
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
KPTV file image
Suspect dead of apparent suicide following Salem shooting; Hwy 22 remains closed near Detroit