NBA unveils Portland Trail Blazers court design for first ever in-season tournament

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled a new court design for the NBA's first-ever in-season tournament.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled a new court design for the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament.

The court will be used in the league’s inaugural tournament and will feature the NBA Cup and a plaid Rip City logo across the center of the court. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Blazers will play on an alternate court.

SEE ALSO: FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

The tournament will tip off on Nov. 3, and the team wants Blazers fans to make sure they’re wearing plaid to the game.

The Blazers are teasing something else special this season that has to do with plaid. The sign above Dante’s in Portland’s Old Town has been changed from “Keep Portland Weird” to “Keep Portland Plaid.”

The team is set to make a special announcement this week on FOX 12 Oregon.

