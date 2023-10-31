Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Oregon bat wins annual Bat Beauty Contest

Bureau of Land Management wildlife technician Emma Busk joins FOX 12 NOW to talk all about bats in Oregon, “Bat Week” and the Bat Beauty Contest. MORE: https:/
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday a local Oregon bat won the annual Bureau of Land Management Bat Beauty Contest for the second year in a row.

The winning bat is William ShakespEAR, a Townsend’s big-eared bat from Butte Falls. During the final round, ShakespEAR beat out Gizmo, an Allen’s Big-Eared Bat, to win the crown.

Emma Busk, a BLM wildlife technician photographed ShakespEAR, while Gizmo was photographed by Dillion Metcalfe from Bat Conservation International.

Every October, the BLM hosts a bat beauty contest to find the most gorgeous bat that has been photographed on BLM public lands across the country. The event begins on Oct. 24 and ends on Halloween and coincides with International Bat Week to help raise awareness for bat conservation.

In 2022, a canyon bat named Barbara from Lake County was the winner of the contest.

William ShakespEAR is a Townsend’s big-eared bat, which is an Oregon Conservation Strategy Species because of their decline in numbers and their vulnerability to human disturbance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shani Louk pictured pictured here in Mexico was killed by Hamas terrorists.
23-year-old German-Israeli woman who grew up in Portland, held hostage by Hamas; confirmed dead
Officers investigate explosion near OSU
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus
File: Pikeminnow
Oregon fisherman earns over $100K after removing unwanted species found in state’s rivers
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

Police lights generic
2 men arrested in Cascade Locks child luring sting
This notice above the light switch is a reminder to the last person to leave the room to turn...
Many Portlanders will see a 17% increase in their electricity bill next year
File.
Fairview man arrested for sexually abusing elderly dementia patient
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges