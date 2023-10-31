Parents, daycare centers prepare for upcoming PPS strike as negotiations continue

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This Wednesday, the Portland Association of Teachers is set to go on strike, but there is still time to reach an agreement.

Both the teachers and Portland Public Schools administrators met on Monday and plan to meet Tuesday for a last chance to negotiate before the 49,000 students in the district are let out of school.

See Also: Portland teachers prepare picket signs for potential strike

Mother Rachel Hall said she’ll have to take time off work to stay home with her 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son with special needs, who normally benefits from the regular routine and support in the classroom.

“It feels a little bit like a PTSD return to prepping for what we knew was the pandemic,” Hall said. “It’s going to be hard for my son mostly- the disruption, the lack of routine, the lack of pathway for the week and transitions are hard for him, muddling through that.”

Local daycares are noticing an uptick in requests for childcare in the days leading up to the potential strike, including Barnes-Miller Child Development Center, which has taken on six new kids over the past week.

“I don’t know if we expect more, I can take as many as 15,” said owner Tara Bishop. “We can hire people, but I don’t know if we want to go that route because I am hoping it gets resolved before that point.”

Bishop said the parents she’s spoken to are nervous, left in limbo as they await the results of negotiations.

“They don’t know what to expect yet, you know. It’s kind of the last minute scramble,” she said. “I definitely hope they would come to an agreement, but I know that that is probably not going to happen.”

It would be the first strike in the history of Portland Public Schools, as teachers demand higher pay, smaller class sizes, and help for dealing with student behavioral issues.

However, even some of those who support the teachers are anxious about its impacts.

See Also: Portland teachers, families march over Burnside Bridge ahead of looming strike

“If it’s a long ongoing strike, they say there might be some online things you can do, and I have a child with disabilities that doesn’t really allow that to be a placeholder for direct instruction,” Hall said. “It’s stressful and it’s hard when you rely on those routines.”

“The kids are at a disadvantage,” Bishop said. “But at the same time, we can all agree to disagree that we have to support the teachers also. But I think the kids are also at a disadvantage not going to school.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.