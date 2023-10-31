Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland homeless advocate has been charged with theft and other crimes going back to at least 2020.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was arrested on Tuesday by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office after a grand jury handed down a 19-count indictment.

MCSO Detectives Unit opened a criminal investigation into Dahlgren after receiving a referral by the Gresham Police Department on March 23, 2023, regarding alleged theft and misuse of his official position while employed as a homeless services specialist for the City of Gresham.

Dahlgren later resigned from the position on March 30.

Dahlgren was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center today on the following charges:

Seven counts of Theft in the First Degree

Five counts of Identity Theft

Two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft

Five counts of Official Misconduct in the First Degree

MCSO says they are looking for more people who have worked with Dahlgren in his capacity as an outreach worker. People with information should contact MCSO Detective Dylan Lerch at dylan.lerch@mcso.us or call the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

