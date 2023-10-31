Portland Public Schools first strike looms as negotiations continue

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is days away from what could be its first ever teachers strike. On Monday both PPS and the Portland Association of Teachers provided updates on what’s happening at the bargaining table.

“As of this morning, we have two days of mediation before a potential strike,” said Dr. Renard Adams, the PPS Chief of Research, Assessment and Accountability, as well a a bargaining team member. “Two days to come together, work within the fixed revenue that limits us, and find a solution that benefits our students, honors our educators, and keeps schools open Wednesday and beyond.”

In a press conference, Dr. Adams stated PPS had been told by the Portland Association of Teachers that their bargaining team would not be responding to a proposal made last week and a request to meet outside of the PPS bargaining team on a proposal related to Community Schools.

“While we share the Association’s interest in Community Schools, we have to ask why is this the request they make 48 hours before a looming strike with so many huge issues and unresolved things at the bargaining table,” Adams said in an opening statement at the press conference. “We need PAT’s bargaining team to work with PPS’s bargaining team on issues that remain unresolved in our last final offers. We want a solution. We need a solution for teachers, families, students, the district and our region but we are not going to be there like this. As Governor Kotek indicated today it would be irresponsible to commit to an agreement that creates a huge fiscal cliff. We need our PAT partners to acknowledge this reality and our obligation to preserve student instruction time. We need them to be willing to compromise. Our goal is a fair, sustainable settlement and we are at the bargaining table as long as it takes to get it.”

Jacque Dixon, the Portland Association of Teachers Vice President and a Language Arts Teacher, said their team has been at the bargaining table for nearly a year and says there have been several attempts to schedule bargaining sessions that the district didn’t agree to.

“At this point it just seems like a game that that PPS is playing intentionally to act like we are not showing up or we are not responding to proposals,” Dixon said. “We are. They also make a choice on what they respond to. To me it seems like they are trying to create controversy.”

On Monday, Governor Kotek said her office is working with both PPS and PAT to help reach an agreement. When asked her thoughts on Kotek saying there is a need for compromise and some of the union’s financial asks are not attainable, Dixon said money is available.

“I think there is an additional $20 million that the school district is not accounting for when they are giving those numbers, so it’s really frustrating because we know that money is there and it’s not being included,” Dixon said. “I also think the way we talk about costs and the way that we look at how the district is choosing to spend and forecast for next year is different than how we would choose to do that. We believe the money is there, we believe it is possible, we believe it is the management of how they are choosing to contribute those fund to their budget.”

PPS said the union’s proposals would cost over $228 million more than what the district is proposing.

“Some of the main issues remain planning time, compensation, class size caps, and their environmental concerns,” Adams said. “We will continue to work on proposals that we can counter with. We don’t want to bargain against ourselves, but we know there are some topics that we remain hopeful on like special education. We’re going to be working on that again.”

Outside of the Portland Association of Teacher’s office Monday afternoon, educators were preparing for the possible strike set to happen Wednesday if a deal is not met.

“I don’t think we are asking for anything unreasonable,” Dixon said. “I think we have a fundamental disagreement on those numbers. $200 million is very different than what our bargaining team is looking at and we don’t believe it’s actually a $200 million difference. “We have had these dire conditions in our schools as far as rodents, mold, unreasonable temperatures and I think teachers are fed up. I think families, quite frankly, are fed up with it as well. We want to make sure that our students are in healthy classrooms. Their learning conditions are our working conditions. It’s unfortunate that it has come to this, but I’m not really surprised.”

