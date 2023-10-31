Several inches of rain fall during first week of November, but some dry periods too

Today has been our final warm/sunny day of this dry stretch. The gusty east wind on the east side of the metro area is still going, but it’ll continue to back off through the evening hours. Weather looks perfect this evening for the little tots gathering candy; partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures around 50 degrees.

Over the next week a much stronger Pacific jet stream will be aimed at the West Coast. At times quite a bit of rain will fall, but at other times a system may go north or south of us. So even though the next week will be wet, there will also be dry periods. For example, the first half of tomorrow should be mainly or all dry.

The first wet system arriving later tomorrow generates a light rain through the evening commute, then the rain turns heavier while we sleep tomorrow night. So, tomorrow afternoon/evening won’t be a big soaker, but very different compared to what we’ve seen over the past week. During the daylight hours Thursday, we’ll stay mainly dry. A 2nd Pacific weather system arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, then 2-3 more arrive Saturday night through Monday.

At this point models are forecasting 2-3″ rain in the I-5 corridor ending early next week. Spread out over several days, this won’t produce flooding. At this point we’re also not seeing heavy rain over a short period of time for street flooding.

While we have numerous weather systems arriving over the next week, it appears none produce strong/gusty wind either. So, at this point there is no need for a First Alert Weather Day but of course we are watching closely!

