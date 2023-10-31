Vancouver man sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty to deadly jet ski crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to causing a deadly jet ski crash on the Columbia River last year.

Stephen Lubeck pleaded guilty on Oct. 25 to homicide by watercraft. He was also facing a charge of operating a vessel while under the influence of intoxicants but it was dismissed.

Lubeck was sentenced Wednesday by a Clark County judge to three years in prison, plus three years of post-prison supervision.

Vancouver police say Lubeck was riding a jet ski on the Columbia near the western waterfront area on the evening of Oct. 9, 2022, when he crashed into another jet ski. Kira D. Donovan, 39, was on the other jet ski and did not survive.

Police say Lubeck and Donovan did not know each other.

