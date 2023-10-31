Around the House NW
Woman flees from Gresham police, hitting multiple cars and damaging property.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A woman in Gresham has been arrested after attempting to flee arrest, leading to a trail of property damage and smashed cars.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 4100 block of NE 8 Street around d 11 p.m. Monday. Reporting callers told police a woman was trying to break into their condominium and was refusing to leave.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Rebecca Calkins, ran from the scene once police arrived, getting into her car. Police say Calkins then backed into several parked cars, drove through a fence, struck the first arriving officer’s unoccupied patrol car several times and hit a carport structure.

A second officer attempted to stop Calkins but the officer chose not to pursue when she quickly fled onto 8 Street, according to police.

Calkins continued south on Kane Drive before crashing into a median and a car heading south on Powell Valley Road. Two of the three people in the hit car were taken to a local hospital. Police say the victims are expected to survive.

Calkins was taken into custody and admitted to a local hospital for her injuries. Police say she’s facing multiple counts of Criminal Mischief I, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Attempt to Elude by Vehicle and Vehicular Assault.

Anyone that witnessed or has video of this incident is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.

