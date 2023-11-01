2 women intend to sue City of Portland after being stopped at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are planning to sue the City of Portland, saying they were wrongfully stopped at gunpoint by Portland police.

The women say they are traumatized after what they call a case of mistaken identity in their own neighborhood.

“We’re like a duo, she’s like my sister,” Hilary Rossio, the passenger, said.

Hilary Rossio and Colleen McDonald share many good memories, but now, are bonded by an experience they call “traumatizing.”

“I kept thinking like what did we do to make this happen. We just came from the Gorge,” Colleen McDonald, the driver, said.

The two best friends describe the moment they say they feared for their lives as Portland police held them at gun point.

“I just kept screaming, you have the wrong people, you have the wrong people. Everything was running through my head, I was like we’re about to die,” Rossio said.

On August 29, the pair was on their way back from the Gorge to southeast Portland when a series of confusing events started unfolding. McDonald was driving and said she had gone from I-84 to I-5 and exited at Terwilliger.

“We saw a guy jump out and he threw something at the back of the car, and we heard something, but the light turned green,” Rossio said.

They now believe that person was a police officer, but say at the time, they didn’t see anything that suggested they were being pulled over.

“I’m just like continue on, I’m like if the cops were after us, they would turn their lights on,” Rossio said.

The women say they continued on Bertha Boulevard heading toward Beaverton-Hillsdale highway. That’s when the situation escalated.

“I tried to pull over and that’s when they did the PIT maneuver on us and then that’s when the other cop car came in from the front and pinned our car in from there,” McDonald said. “They were all just screaming, ‘put your hands up.’ We immediately put our hands up.”

“There’s like five to ten officers running at us with their guns drawn,” Rossio said.

They say officers lowered their guns after they said they realized the two women weren’t the suspect they were looking for.

“We saw one officer turn and he was like, ‘I don’t think we have the right people,” McDonald said. “The police were talking to us about the suspect they thought they had. Apparently, they pulled him over twice.”

They say the damage to the car cost nearly $5,000 to repair, and both suffered injuries.

“We both had really bad back and neck pain, I had really bad whiplash, I went to the emergency room,” Rossio said.

On Monday, attorney Michael Cox filed a tort claim notice on their behalf against the City of Portland.

The duo say they hope by sharing their story and taking legal action, what happened to them will never happen again.

“Just to prevent this from happening to anybody else,” Rossio said.

“I just want for the future to be better,” McDonald said.

The Portland Police Bureau referred FOX 12′s request for comment to the city attorney’s office and we haven’t heard back yet.

