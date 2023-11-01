Around the House NW
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car, walking home from a neighbor’s house

He was transported to Tift Regional Medical Center, where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.
By Lenah Allen, WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Sunday, according to the Tift County coroner.

According to Corner Melissa Carroll, Devin Estes was across the street playing outside with his neighbors.

He later was going back to his home with an adult when he was trying to cross the street and was hit by a car on Highway 319.

He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he later died from multiple blunt force traumas.

Glenn S., a witness, said he saw the aftermath of the accident as Estes’ parents and other stopped drivers were trying to give him CPR.

The witness also said the driver who hit Estes did pull over and help the family. It is unknown if the driver was cited or not.

“Things like this can happen out of nowhere and yeah, it’s just really sad. I’m praying,” Glenn said.

Many people are sharing their condolences to the family on a funeral home’s website where his obituary is posted.

Tift County Schools is also mourning his loss, as Devin was a student at G.O. Bailey Elementary School, and shared a post on Facebook.

The family is accepting donations through a church fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

