Albany man charged with sexually abusing toddler

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – An Albany man has been charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a toddler, according to investigators.

U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon says Kevin Walter Taylor, 33, was taken into custody following the discovery of videos online depicting the sexual abuse of a child in September.

An investigation led authorities to suspect Taylor was committing the abuse from his home in Albany. Hours after the discovery, Taylor was taken into custody and the toddler victim was rescued, the D.A.’s Office said. The toddler was wearing the same clothes as in the videos showing the abuse, according to investigators.

Taylor was charged with five counts of using a child to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. He plead not guilty.

Taylor was ordered detained pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

