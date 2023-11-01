Downtown Tigard hosts trick-or-treat event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the time of year where kids go door to door seeking out tasty treats.

Plenty of towns in the Portland metro area prepared for the occasion and hosted downtown trick-or-treating, like Tigard.

“I’m a witch,” one young girl one the downtown sidewalk said, “because everybody on Halloween wants to be a witch.”

“A witch and a witch,” another girl said as she pointed to her sister.

“We’re both witches,” a pair of trick-or-treaters agreed.

Dozens of participating businesses could be found on the streets of Tigard on Halloween evening handing out candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters.

“We’ve participated for the last 30 years,” a business owner said. “Everybody dresses up, and it’s just fun.”

“We love Halloween,” another business added. “We want to support local businesses and get people to come to downtown Tigard.”

Tigard Police could also be seen handing out candy to young trick-or-treaters.

Some kids shouted at a FOX12 camera, “happy Halloween!”

