Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Downtown Tigard hosts trick-or-treat event

It’s the time of year where kids go door to door seeking out tasty treats.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the time of year where kids go door to door seeking out tasty treats.

Plenty of towns in the Portland metro area prepared for the occasion and hosted downtown trick-or-treating, like Tigard.

“I’m a witch,” one young girl one the downtown sidewalk said, “because everybody on Halloween wants to be a witch.”

“A witch and a witch,” another girl said as she pointed to her sister.

“We’re both witches,” a pair of trick-or-treaters agreed.

See Also: Rip City Remix begin first training camp

Dozens of participating businesses could be found on the streets of Tigard on Halloween evening handing out candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters.

“We’ve participated for the last 30 years,” a business owner said. “Everybody dresses up, and it’s just fun.”

“We love Halloween,” another business added. “We want to support local businesses and get people to come to downtown Tigard.”

Tigard Police could also be seen handing out candy to young trick-or-treaters.

Some kids shouted at a FOX12 camera, “happy Halloween!”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shani Louk pictured pictured here in Mexico was killed by Hamas terrorists.
23-year-old German-Israeli woman who grew up in Portland, held hostage by Hamas; confirmed dead
Officers investigate explosion near OSU
1 injured after explosion on OSU campus
File: Pikeminnow
Oregon fisherman earns over $100K after removing unwanted species found in state’s rivers
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5

Latest News

Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools will be closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
All Portland Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 due to an impending...
Portland Public Schools will be closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
It’s the time of year where kids go door to door seeking out tasty treats.
Downtown Tigard hosts trick-or-treat event
Two women are planning to sue the City of Portland after they said they were wrongfully stopped...
2 women intend to sue City of Portland after being stopped at gunpoint