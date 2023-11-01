Dry early, turning wet later today

Good morning! We’re starting off the month of November on a dry note, but that won’t last too long. A few showers are already working their way over the coastline, and some of those will spread inland later this morning. These are pretty weak showers, and shouldn’t impact our lives much. Most cities inland will stay dry until the afternoon. Later today, a warm front will push steadier rain onshore. If you haven’t done so, cover up anything outside you don’t want getting soaked. You’ll also want to clear out any storm drains or gutters that are covered in leaves.

Rainy weather will continue this evening & tonight. Eventually, a cold front will move onshore early Thursday morning. This will bring a pretty healthy shot of rain, with showers developing behind the front. Most of the showers Thursday afternoon should be confined to the coast, Coast Range & Cascades. I don’t think we’ll get a ton of action along the I-5 corridor. Between today & Thursday, the lowlands west of the Cascades should receive about 0.50-1.25″ of rain.

Mainly dry weather is expected late Thursday through Friday. Our next Pacific system will arrive Friday night, bringing another shot of rain & high elevation snow. Temperatures are going to be on the mild side of things Thursday through Saturday. Highs will likely reach the low 60s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. This will keep our snow level above the passes (around 6,000-8,000 feet).

Expect to see frequent showers this weekend, with the potential for a slight break in the action Saturday night into early Sunday. A third Pacific low pressure system should arrive early next week with a steady shot of rain Monday & frequent showers Tuesday. There are signs that our temps could turn a bit cooler. Snow levels may lower down to about 5,000 feet or so (still keeping it above Government Camp).

Big picture: The next week will play out much differently than the end of October. Rainfall totals will be on the order of 2.50-3+ inches for most cities west of the Cascades. Some areas could see 4+ inches.

Have a great Wednesday!

