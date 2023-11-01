The Great Pumpkin Drive helps rescued farm animals for another year

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The On-Call Community Rescue for Animals (OCCRA) is hosting the Great Pumpkin Drive for the seventh year! The drive allows community members to donate their pumpkins, squashes and gourds to help feed rescued farm animals at four northwest sanctuaries.

Donation guidelines: OCCRA can accept nonrotting pumpkins, carved pumpkins are also welcome. Any pumpkins that are painted or contain other elements that harm animals will not be accepted.

To donate your pumpkin or to contribute to the fundraiser check out their website here.

