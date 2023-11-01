Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Kaiser Permanente imaging workers join pharmacy employees on strike

More workers at Kaiser Permanente are joining the picket lines.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – More workers at Kaiser Permanente are joining the picket lines as imaging workers walked off the job Wednesday, marking the start of a strike projected to extend through Nov. 18.

Imaging employees, responsible for the management of X-rays, mammograms, MRIs, and CT scans, join Kaiser pharmacy workers and clerks already on strike.

The reason behind the strike revolves around what their union has labeled “unfair labor practices.”

The union says patients seeking imaging services can expect delays as Kaiser struggles to find qualified and licensed replacements for workers on strike.

SEE ALSO: Kaiser Permanente pharmacy techs return to bargaining table after 16 days of striking

In response to the strike, Kaiser Permanente released a statement online, expressing its disappointment with the union’s decision to call for employee strikes.

The organization has indicated that select imaging and pharmacy facilities may temporarily close, resulting in the potential rescheduling of routine and non-urgent imaging appointments.

Imaging service employees are on strike at the Kaiser Sunnyside Center in Clackamas and four additional locations including Vancouver, Hillsboro, Portland and Salem.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
KPTV file image
Suspect dead of apparent suicide following Salem shooting; Hwy 22 remains closed near Detroit
PF&R rescue two people trapped in different elevators
2 people trapped for hours, rescued from separate elevators in downtown Portland building
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools will be closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

More workers at Kaiser Permanente are joining the picket lines.
Kaiser Permanente imaging workers join pharmacy employees on strike
Susheela Jayapal
Multnomah Co. Commissioner Susheela Jayapal resigns to run for Congress
Portland City Council to consider new form of government
Portland City Council to consider new form of government structure
The City of Portland could get one step closer to forming a new system of government after...
Portland City Council to consider new form of government structure