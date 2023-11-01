Kaiser Permanente imaging workers join pharmacy employees on strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – More workers at Kaiser Permanente are joining the picket lines as imaging workers walked off the job Wednesday, marking the start of a strike projected to extend through Nov. 18.

Imaging employees, responsible for the management of X-rays, mammograms, MRIs, and CT scans, join Kaiser pharmacy workers and clerks already on strike.

The reason behind the strike revolves around what their union has labeled “unfair labor practices.”

The union says patients seeking imaging services can expect delays as Kaiser struggles to find qualified and licensed replacements for workers on strike.

In response to the strike, Kaiser Permanente released a statement online, expressing its disappointment with the union’s decision to call for employee strikes.

The organization has indicated that select imaging and pharmacy facilities may temporarily close, resulting in the potential rescheduling of routine and non-urgent imaging appointments.

Imaging service employees are on strike at the Kaiser Sunnyside Center in Clackamas and four additional locations including Vancouver, Hillsboro, Portland and Salem.

