Multnomah Co. Commissioner Susheela Jayapal resigns to run for Congress

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal is resigning to run for Congress.

Jayapal’s resignation is effective as of Wednesday morning. She represented the people in North and Northeast Portland since 2019.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve these past five years,’’ Jayapal said. “We have worked together through a series of unprecedented crises with a shared mission of moving Multnomah County in a more resilient and equitable direction.”

Prior to entering elected office, Jayapal served on several local boards including Planned Parenthood, Metropolitan Family Service, and All Hands Raised.

Jayapal says she intends to run for Congress in Oregon’s Third Congressional District, a seat held by Rep. Earl Blumenauer for 27 years. Blumenauer announced on Monday that he would no seek re-election next year.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he won’t run for reelection next year

Jesse Beason will step in immediately as interim commissioner for District 2, and the current District 2 staff will continue to serve under him.

Beason is the president and chief executive officer of the Northwest Health Foundation that seeks to improve health outcomes and health equity in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Jesse Beason (Multnomah County)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.