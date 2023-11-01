Multnomah County names new Public Health Officer

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A new Multnomah County Public Health Officer has been named after an extended period with an interim leader.

According to the county, Dr. Richard Bruno, a trained family and preventive physician, will step in to the role.

Bruno was most recently the senior medical director for primary care at Central City Concern, a Portland nonprofit.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Bruno to Multnomah County at this critical time,’’ said Multnomah County Chair Vega Pederson. “The Health Officer is the people’s doctor, the public health expert who guides everyone in our community to better health. Dr. Bruno’s work in family and preventive medicine and public health, especially with vulnerable populations, has prepared him perfectly for this role.”

Bruno replaces interim Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson, who held the position since April. According to Multnomah County, Everson is returning to her position as deputy Health Officer.

The Health Officer’s role involves offering medical and public health assistance to the county itself and collaborating with various partners like public agencies, school districts, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

