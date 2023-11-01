NIAC sends recommendation to Department of Justice to address missing, murdered indigenous peoples

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Not Invisible Act Commission (NIAC) sent its congressionally mandated recommendations to the Justice Department, Department of Interior and the U.S Congress on Wednesday. In the recommendations, the commission included the murder and trafficking of American Indigenous peoples.

Federal responses to the Commissions recommendations are due within 90 days.

The Commission was created by the Not Invisible Act to develop recommendations on actions the federal government could take to help combat violent crime against indigenous people and address the epidemic of missing persons, murder and human trafficking of American Indian and Alaska Native people.

“These recommendations will play an important role in our shared work to address the violence Tribal communities face,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “I am grateful to the Commissioners for approaching this critical and difficult work with the urgency and thoughtfulness it deserves.”

The NIAC creation was sponsored by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland during her time in Congress.

“I am so grateful to the members of the Not Invisible Act Commission for the time and effort they have given to this work and this report over the past two years,” Secretary Haaland said. “Indian Country will be safer, and lives will be saved, because of this Commissions work. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. Crimes against the Indigenous peoples have long been underfunded and ignored, rooted in the deep history of intergenerational trauma that has affected our communities since colonization. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations, which will help us continue to galvanize attention and resources toward these tragic epidemics.”

In 2021, President Biden signed the Executive Order 14053 on Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous people at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. The order directed the Departments of Justice, the Interior, and Health and Human services to work with the Tribal Nations and partners to help build safe and healthy Tribal communities.

In 2022, President Biden signed the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, while built on advancements from previous reauthorizations and included new provisions to address the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) across the country.

Native American and Alaska Native peoples have been struggling with high rates of assault, abduction and murder of women for decades.

In 2016, the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) found in a study that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3%) have experienced violence in their lifetime, including 56.1% who experienced sexual violence.

At the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and FBI announced an agreement to provide for the effective and efficient administration of criminal investigations on Indigenous land. The agreement specified that the BIA Office of Justice Services and FBI would work together on investigations, share information and investigative reports, and establish written guidelines outlining jurisdiction.

The agreement also required that all BIA, FBI and Tribal law enforcement officers receive training regarding trauma-informed, culturally responsive investigative approaches.

Since the establishment of the NIAC in 2020, the Justice Department has made strides in implementing systems aimed at preventing new instances of MMIP, finding people who were reported missing, and when a crime has occurred, investigating and prosecuting those responsible.

Over the next 90 days, the Justice Department and the Department of the Interior will carefully consider the NIAC’s recommendations.

