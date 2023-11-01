Portland City Council to consider new form of government structure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland could get one step closer to forming a new system of government after voters decided to change the form of government.

Voters approved the new city government last year, and according to the charter, it has to be in place by 2025. The city says it has been preparing since early this year.

SEE ALSO: Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges

Right now, the city operates with a mayor and four city commissioners who oversee various departments of the city.

The new government would see a transition to a 12-person city council who will focus on setting policy and engaging with the community. Those councilors will represent geographic districts around the city.

Under the new form of government, council members will not oversee any bureaus. Instead, the mayor will oversee the city attorney and chief of police, along with a new city administrator. That city administrator will oversee various deputy city administrators. The deputy city administrators will focus on city bureaus like community safety, parks and recreation, and public works.

There would be six deputy city administrators.

With so many new positions created under this proposal, the city says it needs to have everything in place for many who will likely be new to government.

“We’ll have quite a few brand new elected officials, some probably who have never held public office before, so think about everything somebody might need to understand about ethics, about legislative process, about the new structure that the city has and rules and try to both inform them with all the things we’ve been doing in preparation for their arrival,” said Michael Jordan, Chief Administrative Officer. “But then also engaging them in some of these very basic questions about ‘here are some options how do you think you would like to operate so that we can prepare for you when you show up early January.’”

Another big change will include rank voting; allowing voters to rank the candidates in order of preference.

Portland has had its current form of government for more than 100 years, and the new government will also kick off with a new mayor. Mayor Ted Wheeler previously announced he will not be running for re-election.

SEE ALSO: Portland Public Schools will be closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike

Portland City Council is expected to take up the final version of the proposal for a new structure of government Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.