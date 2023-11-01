Rip City Remix begin first training camp

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The new Portland G-league team, the Rip City Remix, getting on the court for the first time this week for practice.

The roster is coming together from across the country after NBA rosters were finalized about a week ago. The Remix is led by head coach Jim Moran.

“(There is) outreach in the community trying to get excitement and buzz about the new team coming in,” Moran said. “Then getting to be a part of decision making for the roster that’s been a real big, exciting thing for me and my career.”

Moran was an assistant coach for the Trail Blazers from 2015 to 2021. He said he’s ready to take on a new role leading the remix.

“The priority is we’re here for a reason,” he said. “We’re here to develop a lot of the young talent for the Blazers and that’s our focus.”

Forward Kevin Knox will join the Remix after spending part of last season with the Trail Blazers. After getting waived by Portland this season, he said his experience last year made him want to stay within the organization.

“First year as G-League team there’s a lot of expectations,” Knox said. “This is a great basketball city, and everyone here loves basketball with the Trail Blazers.”

Also on the Remix roster is rookie guard Malachi Smith, who made the Blazers training camp roster and played in two summer league games before being waived. He hopes to land back on their roster. He said this is an opportunity to make that happen down the road.

“Honestly just soaking all this in,” Smith said. “Being grateful for the opportunity because everyone doesn’t get this opportunity.”

The players and coach Moran both said the chance to debut a new team in Portland is exciting.

“Everyone wants the Remix gear and it’s just kind of fun,” Moran said. “I think everyone’s excited for it, myself included.”

