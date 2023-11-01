A soaker tonight, then drier by midday Thursday

Right on cue for November 1st, cool and wet weather has arrived. That continues this afternoon and evening across the area as a wet Pacific weather system moves onshore. Expect mainly light rain to come and go overnight, although there will be a surge of heavier rain before sunrise as a weak cold front arrives. Then it’s back to a light showers and sun mix after about 10am tomorrow. Unless a drain is plugged by leaves somewhere, rain won’t be heavy enough to cause any flooding issues tonight or for the Thursday morning commute.

Today was a chilly one with a cool easterly breeze, but the next few days feature a much warmer southerly wind. In fact, it’ll be about 10 degrees warmer (around 60) for the morning commute. Temperatures remain warmer than normal through the weekend as one more rainy system arrives Friday night and a third later Sunday. None of these drop heavy rain, but the accumulated total by Sunday night should be in the 1.5-2.5″ range in the I-5 corridor. For this reason, and lack of strong wind, we don’t have any First Alert Weather Days through the weekend. The weather systems will be weak for November.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

Showers continue early next week, but there may be at least a day or two of dry weather midweek. Snow levels come down closer to the passes around Tuesday as well, but we don’t see a big dump of snow that could get ski areas operating.

We don’t see any stormy weather, flooding, arctic cold, or lowland snow in the next 7-10 days.

