Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

A soaker tonight, then drier by midday Thursday

Several inches of rain, but no flooding, through early next week
Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Right on cue for November 1st, cool and wet weather has arrived.  That continues this afternoon and evening across the area as a wet Pacific weather system moves onshore. Expect mainly light rain to come and go overnight, although there will be a surge of heavier rain before sunrise as a weak cold front arrives.  Then it’s back to a light showers and sun mix after about 10am tomorrow.  Unless a drain is plugged by leaves somewhere, rain won’t be heavy enough to cause any flooding issues tonight or for the Thursday morning commute.

Today was a chilly one with a cool easterly breeze, but the next few days feature a much warmer southerly wind.  In fact, it’ll be about 10 degrees warmer (around 60) for the morning commute. Temperatures remain warmer than normal through the weekend as one more rainy system arrives Friday night and a third later Sunday. None of these drop heavy rain, but the accumulated total by Sunday night should be in the 1.5-2.5″ range in the I-5 corridor. For this reason, and lack of strong wind, we don’t have any First Alert Weather Days through the weekend. The weather systems will be weak for November.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

Showers continue early next week, but there may be at least a day or two of dry weather midweek.  Snow levels come down closer to the passes around Tuesday as well, but we don’t see a big dump of snow that could get ski areas operating.

We don’t see any stormy weather, flooding, arctic cold, or lowland snow in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
KPTV file image
Suspect dead of apparent suicide following Salem shooting; Hwy 22 remains closed near Detroit
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
PF&R rescue two people trapped in different elevators
2 people trapped for hours, rescued from separate elevators in downtown Portland building
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/1)
11/1/2023
Dry early, turning wet later today
Your Tuesday evening weather forecast for Oct. 31, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 Weather forecast (10/31)
Wx Blog
Several inches of rain fall during first week of November, but some dry periods too