Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
KPTV file image
Suspect dead of apparent suicide following Salem shooting; Hwy 22 remains closed near Detroit
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
PF&R rescue two people trapped in different elevators
2 people trapped for hours, rescued from separate elevators in downtown Portland building
FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix

Latest News

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu...
Fireworks light up the sky after semi crashes into trailer full of fireworks
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
A man accused of attacking a driver and stealing the victim’s car has been arrested, according...
Suspect wanted for Seaside assault, stolen car crash arrested by deputies
“Trump too small” SCOTUS update