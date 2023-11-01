Around the House NW
Suspect wanted for Seaside assault, stolen car crash arrested by deputies

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking a driver and stealing the victim’s car has been arrested, according to the City of Seaside.

Isaiah J. Thompson, 18, was arrested Tuesday night by Washington County deputies on a tip from Seaside police investigators.

Thompson was wanted following an assault in Seaside on Oct. 27. Seaside police received a 911 call from a person who reported they were assaulted and their car was stolen in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue.

Washington County deputies later spotted the stolen car and gave chase. Thompson ran off after crashing the car in Hillsboro.

No other details about the Tuesday night arrest have been released at this time.

Thompson was taken into custody on a Washington County warrant for eluding police. He was then transferred to Clatsop County Jail for charges of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding, and reckless driving.

The victim in the assault was in critical condition but has now been released from the hospital.

