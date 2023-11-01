WNBA pauses plans for Portland expansion

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Plans to expand the WNBA to Portland have apparently fallen through, according to a letter from the commissioner of the league.

Talks of a WNBA franchise in Portland excelled this year as league commissioner Cathy Engelbert visited Portland. Engelbert met with multiple faces of Oregon, including Senator Ron Wyden who was heavily involved in spearheading the effort.

In a letter sent, and made public, Wednesday, Engelbert told Wyden the WNBA was pausing plans.

“It became clear that Portland is an ideal destination for a WNBA franchise,” Engelbert said, citing conversations held with the city. “However, in light of the potential renovation of the Moda Center currently anticipated to take place during consecutive summers, consideration of a WNBA franchise for Portland will be deferred for now until the timing and scope of the arena improvements are settled.”

Despite the WNBA’s decision to pause plans, a statement from Sen. Wyden’s Office reiterated his commitment to bringing the league to Portland:

“Senator Wyden is committed to continue working hard with everybody in Portland who’s teaming up to bring our city and state a WNBA franchise. Portland and all of Oregon have long proven a hotbed for women’s sports, and he has no doubt the WNBA would succeed here in a similar fashion.”

