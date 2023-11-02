Around the House NW
3 hostages rescued after standoff in Lincoln City

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Police say a suspect has surrendered peacefully following a hostage situation in Lincoln City.

Officers responded just before noon to a home in the 4900 block of SE Keel in Lincoln City. Reporting callers told authorities there was several people who had barricaded themselves in a room from safety, away from a suspect threatening them with sharp weapons.

Officers arrived and made their way into the home, however, the suspect retreated to the second floor of the home and began threatening to kill officers if they came any closer.

Officers secured the perimeter of the home while the three victims were safely taken out of the home.

After several hours of negotiating, 20-year-old Albert A. Fletemier Brown of Lincoln City peacefully surrendered to officers.

Fletemier Brown was booked into Lincoln County Jail on charges of Attempted Kidnap in the second degree, Domestic Menacing, Domestic Harassment, Domestic Strangulation, two counts of Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Interfering with Police Officers.

