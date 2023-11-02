PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people, including two teenagers, were arrested Sunday in an illegal street takeover mission by Portland Police Bureau, they announced Thursday.

According to police, the mission involved officers from the north precinct, east precinct, air support and K9 units.

5 adults, 2 teens arrested; 3 cars towed in PPB street takeover mission (Portland Police Bureau)

The street takeovers that police disrupted where near the Portland Expo Center, Moda Center, Lloyd Center and on the top deck of the Fremont Bridge, involving about 300 vehicles total.

Police towed three vehicles and seized two firearms along with the seven arrests.

The five arrested adults were identified as:

20-year-old Rafael Eduardo Serrano-Alfaro of Portland. Serrano-Alfaro’s charges include attempting to elude police, reckless driving, DUII and three counts of reckless endangerment.

23-year-old James M. Wilson III of Portland, who is charged with interfering with police.

21-year-old Kevin E. McCray Jr. of Portland. McCray is charged with interfering with police and unlawful possession of a firearm.

40-year-old Angela M. Monson, whose charges include attempting to elude police, possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment. Monson was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

49-year-old Ronald S. Barnes, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

