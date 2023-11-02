Be Alert for Possible Landslides in Southern and Western Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A flash flood watch has been issued by The National Weather Service for portions of southern and western Oregon, including eastern Curry and Josephine Counties. The watch is in effect from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain has the possibility of causing landslides in areas with steep terrain, as well as debris flows and close to burned areas from recent wildfires, including the Smith River Complex.

Find the latest information here: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1

In a release from the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, they recommend:

“If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:

Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio, or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.

Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.

Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.”



Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.