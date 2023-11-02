Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Clackamas County allocates $10M for new homeless resource center

Clackamas County has allocated $10 million toward a new homeless resource center in Oregon City.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County has allocated $10 million toward a new homeless resource center in Oregon City.

The center, which will be located in the Miles Fiber Glass building on Main Street, will provide resources for people who need help getting off the streets.

Officials say the center will connect people directly with housing and public benefits. The plan is for it to be a one-stop shop for services a person may need to exit homelessness, including:

  • Physical and mental health resources
  • Employment
  • Benefits enrollment
  • Rent assistance
  • Counseling
  • Addiction recovery

The nonprofit organizations - The Father’s Heart and Love One - will operate out of the soon-to-be resource center.

The center is expected to open in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
2 women suing City of Portland
2 women intend to sue City of Portland after being stopped at gunpoint
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
File: rural road
Idaho mother, son charged with kidnapping after police say they took a teenager to Oregon for an abortion

Latest News

Clackamas County has allocated $10 million toward a new homeless resource center in Oregon City.
Clackamas County allocates $10M for new homeless resource center
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins to play Providence Park in 2024
Jessie and Liam Tonkin
Vancouver police seek help finding missing woman, her two kids
Parents struggle with lack of structure
Parents scrambling for structure with PPS closure