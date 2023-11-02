Clackamas County allocates $10M for new homeless resource center

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County has allocated $10 million toward a new homeless resource center in Oregon City.

The center, which will be located in the Miles Fiber Glass building on Main Street, will provide resources for people who need help getting off the streets.

Officials say the center will connect people directly with housing and public benefits. The plan is for it to be a one-stop shop for services a person may need to exit homelessness, including:

Physical and mental health resources

Employment

Benefits enrollment

Rent assistance

Counseling

Addiction recovery

The nonprofit organizations - The Father’s Heart and Love One - will operate out of the soon-to-be resource center.

The center is expected to open in 2025.

