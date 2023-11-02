Community remembers man who died from suspected drug overdose

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, dozens gathered beneath the Burnside Bridge to remember their friend Joshua Johnson.

“This loss shook a lot of different people,” Michael Horton said. “We’re just here having a candle lit vigil to honor his memory. We have people from all forms of recovery.”

See Also: Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says

Friends said Johnson was found last Saturday dead from an apparent drug overdose. Standing in a circle, the group, many in recovery themselves, laughed, cried, and shared memories of their friend taken too soon. Johnson’s mom came up from Florida, attending the vigil as well.

Horton says he knew Johnson not only from meetings, but from the Portland music scene. He says they’ve done a few performances and were going to write a song together.

“He was very kind,” Horton said. “Very genuine. He had a lot going on but wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and say he was struggling. He had a smile every time I saw him. He was just a genuine human being and tried to look for the best in people.”

Jon Robinson says he’ll remember Johnson as a charismatic man who had goals.

“He was a great family man,” Jon Robinson said. “He always had a positive attitude. He could lift somebody up that had a very bad day. They ran into him and he would turn their day around.”

Joshua Monson met Johnson around two years ago; both in recovery and born and raised in the south. He said they clicked immediately.

“I recognized his drive and perseverance,” Monson said. “He never quit regardless of whatever adversity he was facing. He loved music, he loved food as most southerners do, he was very passionate about recovery, working out, and sports so we shared a lot of common passions. He was just one of those people that was full of love, full of joy, full of light. I think that reflects in the candle light vigil.”

One of Monson’s favorite memories of Johnson was them preparing to do a show at a recovery center. Johnson began freestyling and everyone there preparing went crazy.

“It was like you had the soup on simmer and someone just cranked it up,” Monson said. “Next thing you know people are pulling out notepads, pulling out their phones, and everyone was vibing. It was just one of the purest sessions I’ve ever had. He was one of the most inspiring people as an artist. One of those people that you listen to and spend time with and he gave me so much inspiration.”

One of those who organized the vigil said they’ve seen 24 recovering addicts die from substance-related overdoses or substance-related issues over the last year.

See Also: 8 people overdose in North Park Blocks

Horton said to check on your friends and loved ones.

“This stuff out here is killing people,” Horton said. “We need to pay attention to the people crying for help. You never know what someone is going through and you never know if that one reach out could be the one they need.”

As Portland grapples with a drug crisis, those who attended hope to prevent more unnecessary deaths.

“I really just encourage anyone that is out there, that is suffering, there is a new way of life,” Robinson said. “It’s called narcotics anonymous, it’s called alcoholics anonymous, find your way to one of these groups and you can have a second chance of life.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.