Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Drier weather expected this afternoon & Friday

Another round of rain will move in late Friday
11/2/2023
11/2/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a showery & breezy start to our Thursday across most of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. A cold front is approaching, with showers developing along and ahead of the front. Once the front slides through around mid-morning, showers should taper off. Wet weather is expected this afternoon along the Coast Range & Cascades, but we should experience mainly dry weather in the interior lowlands. Wind gusts should peak around 35 mph inland, with isolated gusts of 50 mph along the coast. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s this afternoon.

Our weather should be mainly dry between the back half of today & Friday. It’ll actually be pretty comfortable on Friday with some filtered sunshine & high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Another Pacific system will spread rain across the region Friday evening into Saturday morning, with a transition to showers later Saturday. Our air might be unstable enough to support isolated thunderstorms. At the very least, I’d expect to see some downpours out there. Showery weather will likely carry into Sunday. It doesn’t look like we’ll have many breaks in the wet weather this weekend.

One more organized system should slide in between Sunday P.M. & Monday. Monday will probably be a soaker of a day. Temperatures will gradually cool down heading into next week. Expect highs to dip into the mid 50s, with overnight lows trending into the 40s. Snow levels will probably bottom out around 4,000-5,000 feet as showers taper off Tuesday.

How much rain are we expecting between today and Tuesday? The Euro model is pumping out 3-4 inches of rain in our western valleys, and 4-6 inches along the coast. The GFS (American) model is still not as gung-ho with rainfall totals. It’s showing about 2-3 inches for our western valleys, and 3.50-4.50 inches along the coast. Bottom line: I’d expect multi-inch rainfall totals between today & early next week. The greatest rainfall should occur in the Coast Range & Cascades, where 5-8 inches will be possible.

Our next dry days should come around Wednesday & Thursday of next week, but it’ll be a short-lived dry spell. Most guidance suggests we’ll be back to rainy weather late in the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
2 women suing City of Portland
2 women intend to sue City of Portland after being stopped at gunpoint
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Kevin Dahlgren was...
Portland homeless advocate arrested on theft charges
Portland Public Schools teachers vote to authorize strike
Portland Public Schools closed Nov. 1 due to teacher strike
File: rural road
Idaho mother, son charged with kidnapping after police say they took a teenager to Oregon for an abortion

Latest News

Here's your evening weather forecast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/1)
Portland's Forecast
A soaker tonight, then drier by midday Thursday
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/1)
11/1/2023
Dry early, turning wet later today