Drier weather expected this afternoon & Friday

Good morning! It’s a showery & breezy start to our Thursday across most of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. A cold front is approaching, with showers developing along and ahead of the front. Once the front slides through around mid-morning, showers should taper off. Wet weather is expected this afternoon along the Coast Range & Cascades, but we should experience mainly dry weather in the interior lowlands. Wind gusts should peak around 35 mph inland, with isolated gusts of 50 mph along the coast. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s this afternoon.

Our weather should be mainly dry between the back half of today & Friday. It’ll actually be pretty comfortable on Friday with some filtered sunshine & high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Another Pacific system will spread rain across the region Friday evening into Saturday morning, with a transition to showers later Saturday. Our air might be unstable enough to support isolated thunderstorms. At the very least, I’d expect to see some downpours out there. Showery weather will likely carry into Sunday. It doesn’t look like we’ll have many breaks in the wet weather this weekend.

One more organized system should slide in between Sunday P.M. & Monday. Monday will probably be a soaker of a day. Temperatures will gradually cool down heading into next week. Expect highs to dip into the mid 50s, with overnight lows trending into the 40s. Snow levels will probably bottom out around 4,000-5,000 feet as showers taper off Tuesday.

How much rain are we expecting between today and Tuesday? The Euro model is pumping out 3-4 inches of rain in our western valleys, and 4-6 inches along the coast. The GFS (American) model is still not as gung-ho with rainfall totals. It’s showing about 2-3 inches for our western valleys, and 3.50-4.50 inches along the coast. Bottom line: I’d expect multi-inch rainfall totals between today & early next week. The greatest rainfall should occur in the Coast Range & Cascades, where 5-8 inches will be possible.

Our next dry days should come around Wednesday & Thursday of next week, but it’ll be a short-lived dry spell. Most guidance suggests we’ll be back to rainy weather late in the week.

