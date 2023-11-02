Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins to play Providence Park in 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Green Day is set to play Providence Park next September, as concerts return to the stadium for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Also joining Green Day on the “Saviors Tour” at the concert are The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

The tour also commemorates the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot,” two of the band’s most iconic albums.

SEE ALSO: Concerts to return to Providence Park in 2024 with Foo Fighters as headliner

The lineup of bands will play Sept. 24. They’ll follow a concert from the Foo Fighters, taking place Aug. 16.

The stadium hosted its first ever concert in 1957 with Elvis Presley. The historic venue hosted more legendary shows throughout the years such as The Beach Boys (1984), Bob Dylan (1986), David Bowie (1987), Johnny Cash (1992), Van Halen (1995), Sheryl Crow (1999) and Def Leppard (2005).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.