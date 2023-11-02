Around the House NW
Grenades found at dump in Portland

PPB Central Bike Squad
By Anne Murphy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday two grenades without fuses were found by the Portland Police Bureau Central Neighborhood Response Team Bike Squad at a dump in the Portland metro area.

The dump was closed after the discovery of the grenades in order to properly dispose of them.

“They were grenades without fuses, making them inert,” said David Baer of the PPB CE Bike Squad. “Turns out people leaving grenades at the Metro dump is pretty common, just new to us. It was a slow day for content.”

It is unknown where exactly the dump is located. There has been no information released on if PPB is looking for the person who disposed of the grenades.

Two photos were posted on the PPB Central Bike Squad’s Instagram story.

