Human remains found in rural Lewis County in 2021 identified

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have identified human remains that were found in the Winlock area in March 2021, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found on March 2, 2021, by timber workers on property located near the end of Raubuck Road. Deputies responded to the area and began an investigation.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office says the remains have been identified as Glen Michael Rudge. A private company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy helped identify the remains, and further DNA testing through a living family member confirmed the remains belong to Rudge.

Rudge was listed as a transient with a last known address in the nearby vicinity, according to the sheriff’s office. Last known contact with Rudge was in early 2018 when he was 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were no signs of trauma found on any of the remains. The cause and manner of death have been ruled undetermined.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

