Just like the good ol’ days, November rains have arrived

Growing up in Mt. Angel and Chehalis (north and south of the metro area), I have fond memories of the stormy season beginning in November. Of course that’s a “fond memory” for a weather geek.

For the rest of you? November means lots of gray and frequent rainfall often accompanied by a stormy southerly wind at times. This happens in November (most years) because the Pacific jet stream becomes much stronger and shifts south from western Canada down into the Pacific Northwest. Stronger low pressure centers swing by offshore and pull up that southerly wind. This year that’s happening right on schedule, although I don’t see any real “storms” over the next week, just lots of rain. The bonus? For the next few days most rain should be falling during the nighttime hours. By the way, November and December are typically the wettest months of the year here. They’ve traded 1st place a couple of times during my 3 decades forecasting as new 30 year normals are calculated.

QUICK SUMMARY

Expect 1.50″ to 2.50″ rainfall through Sunday night in the I-5 corridor, more along the coast and in the mountains.

Flooding is unlikely because rivers have started very low and rain intensity does not appear high at any point through the weekend. We are watching late Friday night closely however.

There are no “storms” on the way wind-wise, but a gusty southerly wind will be visiting from time to time over the next week

Cascades will see mainly rain; these are warm storms with snow only above 8,000′ through Sunday

Somewhat drier weather arrives the middle of next week

TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

An atmospheric river is aimed right at the the region this evening. That “river of water” overhead is bringing light to moderate rainfall so far. But it’s slowly adding up, note the 8pm numbers. I expect some spots get to 1.00″ of rain by sunrise when the rain tapers off

The good news is that showers really die down by midday and much of Thursday will be more dry than wet. Then we wait until Friday evening (sometime after sunset) for the next wet system to arrive. So we’ve got TWO DAYS with mainly dry weather ahead. Most rain falls tonight and Friday night

We’re watching the middle of the night Saturday night to make sure we don’t get a quick surge of heavy rain. Luckily, in general, the systems moving onshore over the next week aren’t lingering...they move on quickly. That minimizes the flooding threat.

You see the jet stream by Sunday is aimed right at the West Coast

With this setup we can get a deep area of low pressure moving toward the coastline = windstorm, but at this moment models aren’t showing that happening in the next week. About a week from now, the GFS model (actually ensemble of GFS model members) shows the jet stream becoming more disorganized again

I love using this graphic from November to early March. We’re always watching for one of the “big four” weather events during our stormy season. Nope, very mild for the next two weeks means no chance for lowland snow

About two weeks from now I’m seeing a strengthening southerly jet stream moving across the southern USA. This is a hallmark of El Niño winters. Could that be the beginning of the splitting jet up in our area? Possibly. Regardless, there are hints here that we’ll be drier after mid-month.

Wx Blog (kptv)

All right, just for fun I often glance at the 1.5 month ECMWF model run in the cool season. It’s now run each night out to 46 days, including 100 ensemble members. The latest ensemble forecast clearly shows the El Niño signature showing up after mid-November. Precipitation anomaly for the next 7 days

The week ending on the 15th...not so wet

But the following 30 days from mid-November to mid-December? Very different; California turns wet and the Pacific Northwest is much drier than normal.

Again, anything beyond two weeks is VERY speculative. But IF we are heading into a classic (mild and dry or mild and wet) El Niñ, one would expect this to start showing up in the long range models. We will see!

31st Winter Weather Conference

About 100 local meteorologists and weather enthusiasts met at OMSI Saturday morning for the Oregon AMS winter weather meeting. Each year several forecasters take a stab at what the upcoming winter could look like. If you’d like to check out their presentations (including my yearly recap), you can find them at the Oregon AMS page: https://oregonams.wordpress.com/2023/10/31/31st-winter-weather-forecast-conference-presentations/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.