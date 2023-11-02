McNary High School freshman football players arrested for alleged assault

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Five freshmen football players from McNary High School were arrested Thursday on criminal charges following a two-week investigation, according to Keizer police.

The alleged crimes happened in the boy’s locker room at McNary High School between August and October. Other rookie football players were being physically harassed.

Furthermore, a single student suffered from both fourth-degree assault and harassment, police said in a statement.

Police said the Salem-Keizer School District canceled freshmen football practices for safety reasons after learning of the student-athlete misconduct.

All of the students that were arrested are residents of Keizer; four of them were fourteen years old, and the fifth was fifteen. Following their processing at the Keizer Police Department, the arrested students were transferred to the Marion County Juvenile Department.

McNary Principal Scott Gragg sent the following to the school community:

“Dear McNary High School Families,

I want you to know that honesty and openness are important to me, and that’s why I wanted to be sure and update you on a situation impacting our school community.

A couple of weeks ago, I sent a letter to you about our school investigating allegations of serious student-athlete misconduct involving our school’s freshman football team.

We have worked with law enforcement in thoroughly investigating the allegations. As a result, five students have been taken into custody by law enforcement and will be facing charges.

We must respect the privacy of those involved and cannot share details involving the investigation or any student disciplinary action.

What I can tell you is that the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority.

As you know, we take great pride in our student experience to ensure that McNary is a place where all of our students, staff and families belong. We have high expectations for our students and upholding those expectations is part of what makes our school community stronger together.

As a reminder, anyone can make a report regarding safety concerns to our administrative team and also through SafeOregon. You can report a tip through SafeOregon by calling or sending a text to 844-472-3367 anytime. Tips also can be emailed to tip@safeoregon.com or through the SafeOregon app.

I want to thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support as we have walked through this process.”

