Portland City Council approves changes for new form of government

Portland City Hall.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland City Council has approved restructuring the city’s government structure.

The approval from the city council follows approval of a new government structure from Portland voters in Nov. 2022.

Following the government restructuring, the city will be led by a mayor-council government where a 12-person City Council focuses on setting policy and approving budgets, while the Mayor carries out laws, and a professional City Administrator manages city services.

At a meeting Wednesday, the council passed a resolution approving a revised organizational chart to unify bureaus, programs and services under the leadership of a city administrator.

The city must now meet a Jan. 2025 deadline of forming the new government.

“This is a very short timeline for the level of institutional change that is required by our employers, and so we are doing our level-best,” Wheeler said at the meeting. “This isn’t the end of the discussion. There will be opportunities at future dates to be able to reframe, change or evolve the structure.”

According to the city, Wednesday’s vote “provides lead time to implement complex organizational changes, support employees and inform the budget process during the transition to a new form of government.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

