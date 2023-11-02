Portland teachers begin 1st strike in PPS history; District says more state funds needed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Teachers with Portland Public Schools began their strike Wednesday, the first in district history, as educators and district officials remain at odds over contract negotiations.

That means all 49,000 students in the district are out of school until an agreement is reached, but both sides aren’t sure how long it will take.

A large crowd of teachers held a rally today outside of Roosevelt High School to boost morale, representing some of the 3,700 teachers who are out of the classroom.

Becky Pringle, the President of the National Education Association, attended the rally under the rainy skies to support the teachers.

“I am honored to stand with you and tell you, PAT, you are not alone!” Pringle shouted, and the crowd burst into applause.

School administrators said Wednesday that it’s not a matter of whether they want to meet teachers’ demands, but it comes down to what they say is a lack of resources from the state.

They said the school funding passed by the state legislature in the last session was not enough to provide for their needs.

“When we make things a priority, we find the money,” said Gary Hollands, the chair of the Portland Public Schools Board. “So I think the state needs to find the money, come back into session, and figure out how do we fund our most precious commodity, which is our children.”

The superintendent said that with their current resources, they would have to pull funds away from programs like summer school or arts education in order to inch toward the teacher’s demands.

“Every percentage of additional compensation that we offer to our teachers, our school board is going to have to agree to a tentative agreement that’s going to require other trade-offs,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

Teachers say they’re tired of seeing all talk and no action from the district.

“We’re not going to believe the same excuse that we know other superintendents try to give, that there’s all of a sudden no money when it’s time to talk about teacher negotiations,” said 3rd grade teacher Tiffany Koyama Lane. “We know that our students are worth it, and we know that they can make it work.”

With students out of school until an agreement is reached, both sides are looking at the other to make the next move.

“It all depends on the other side of the table coming prepared to respond to our proposals,” Guerrero said. “Right now, the ask is simply unrealistic.”

Teachers will be picketing at their schools every morning this week. The district says they are eyeing Friday morning for the next potential bargaining session, but they are open to meeting sooner.

With teachers on the picket line, students are stuck at home until the teachers’ strike ends.

Sunnyside School parent Hannah Neuschwander says she and other Sunnyside families are working out a system to help each other through the strike.

“We are setting up a lot of playdates and taking friends’ kids and sending our kids to friends’ houses and just generally just kind of pooling efforts to keep everybody occupied and having a reasonable amount of fun and doing what we need to do,” she said.

These families are even planning to get help from some of the older kids who are out of school for the time being.

“We’re really lucky because we go to a K-8 school, so we have a bunch of eighth graders who are skilled babysitters, and they are participating in the strike community effort by offering up their skills to families in our community,” Neuschwander said.

While her fourth-grader Montreal will miss being at school, she said they stand behind the teachers.

“It’s short-term pain for long-term progress and I think that everything they’re asking for is reasonable and needed,” Neuschwander said. “The bigger fight, what I hope we can, as parents, as teachers and as the district and administrators can go forward together once these negotiations are over is to increase state funding for education.”

